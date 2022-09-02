Peter Crouch backs two midfield youngsters to shine in the Merseyside derby with their ‘touch of creativity in midfield’

Liverpool and Everton are set to lock horns once again, with Peter Crouch picking out two of our players as one’s to watch for the big match.

Writing for Paddy Power, the 41-year-old said: ‘I said at the start of the season I thought Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho would have a big impact on the Liverpool team this season because they can bring that touch of creativity in midfield.

‘They haven’t got the experience yet but they have a lot of ability. Elliott in particular is full of confidence too and he can go to the next level this season.

‘We saw him shine against Newcastle on Wednesday and just love his creativity. I’d expect him to get on the ball and make a few opportunities for himself and others in this match’.

We saw against Newcastle how much Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott can shine and our supporters will be hoping that their performance level can remain as high as it has been in this campaign already.

The two ex-Fulham players have stepped up this season already and Jurgen Klopp really needed midfielders that he could rely on, ever since we’ve been plagued by injuries in this stuttering season to date.

Our No.19 has played himself into a pretty much guaranteed start against Frank Lampard’s side and the Portuguese youngster will be hoping that he can make it three goals in three substitute appearances, at Goodison Park.

In our former forward, he knows what it means to score in this clash of Merseyside clubs and if either player does manage to do it in the next meeting – they will ensure a special place in the folklore of this famous fixture.

Fingers crossed that one or both of the youngsters make the right type of headlines this weekend, although we’ll settle for any of our players stepping up and delivering in this massive match.

