(Video) Arthur Melo on why he selected his shirt number for Liverpool and its personal importance for his career

Arthur Melo has completed his one-year loan deal to play for Liverpool and the Brazilian has revealed why he selected his shirt number for the Reds.

The 26-year-old will wear the No.29 shirt and, in an interview with the club, he said: “The number 29 is special to me, it was my number at my first professional team Gremio.

“It brought me a lot of luck so maybe there’s an element of superstition around the number 29.

“It’s a number that I really like, it brought me a lot of luck and hopefully it will do the same here at Liverpool”.

Coming from the same Brazilian club as Lucas Leiva (who is currently playing for Gremio), there’s quite a heritage of successful midfielders to come from the Porto Alegre club and let’s hope this continues.

If this move proves to be a success, it’s now been revealed that we do have a fee agreed for the Juventus player – let’s hope he can impress at Anfield and that we end up making this a permanent move.

You can watch Arthur’s thoughts on his new shirt number via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

