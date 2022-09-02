(Video) Arthur Melo on why he’s “lucky” to have so many Brazilian teammates at Liverpool

Arthur Melo should be able to settle into life at Liverpool quickly, given the many Brazilians and Portuguese speaking players that we have in the dressing room.

The Brazilian had an interview with the club’s website after his one-year loan deal was completed and spoke about his national teammates: “Settling in is always difficult, adapting to anything in your life isn’t easy.

“I’m really lucky that I’ve played with numerous players at the club for the national team. I know them very well – Alisson, Fabinho, Firmino.

“They’re great friends and great players, I’m sure they’ll be a great help to me settling in here”.

The 26-year-old has had plenty of esteemed former teammates, from his days at Barcelona and Juventus, but it’s clear that he’s really looking forward to reuniting with some old friends at Anfield.

Let’s hope the midfielder can settle into life so quickly that we trigger the fee that has been agreed for his potential permanent signing, next summer.

