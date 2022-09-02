(Video) Jamie Carragher reacts to x-rated snipe from Nottingham Forest fan

Jamie Carragher is firmly in the public eye, not just for being a former Liverpool player but for his current employment as a Sky Sports pundit.

Whilst he was working on the Nottingham Forest match, the 44-year-old was approached by several supporters as he walked down the steps of one stand.

The Bootle-born pundit was full of smiles before one fan started shouting “You Scouse b*****d!” in his face and approached the former defender with his mobile phone.

Our former vice-captain’s reaction may not be something that fills him with pride but was understandable given how much he was provoked.

Just because someone in the public eye doesn’t mean you can treat them how you want and the repercussions that the supporter recived was to see his phone briefly taken from his hand – before a stern telling off.

You can watch the video of Carragher via @OnTheHeadNews on Twitter:

Carragher out of control again, least he didn’t spit this time Bullet proof at sky though pic.twitter.com/VxO7ygGRDa — On The Head – Football (@OnTheHeadNews) September 1, 2022

