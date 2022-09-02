(Video) Sadio Mane’s face lights up as he’s asked to sign a Liverpool flag in Munich

Sadio Mane’s Liverpool career may have ended but he will always be associated with our club and that looks clear to be something that he is very proud of.

A video has emerged online of the Senegalese attacker being asked to sign a flag that is handed to him by one of our supporters.

Our former No.10 looks a little taken back before unleashing a huge smile and agreeing to sign it.

It’s only a small gesture but it shows the importance that our club still has in the heart of the 30-year-old.

