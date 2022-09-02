(Video) Sadio Mane’s face lights up as he’s asked to sign a Liverpool flag in Munich

Sadio Mane’s Liverpool career may have ended but he will always be associated with our club and that looks clear to be something that he is very proud of.

A video has emerged online of the Senegalese attacker being asked to sign a flag that is handed to him by one of our supporters.

READ MORE: (Video) Arthur Melo on why he’s “lucky” to have so many Brazilian teammates at Liverpool

Our former No.10 looks a little taken back before unleashing a huge smile and agreeing to sign it.

It’s only a small gesture but it shows the importance that our club still has in the heart of the 30-year-old.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

You can watch the video of Mane via @annabelfc_ on Twitter:

His smile when he saw the flag 🥲 pic.twitter.com/2BDRMeLxli — annabel ☦︎︎☽ (@annabelfc_) September 2, 2022

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!