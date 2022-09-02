(Video) Virgil van Dijk tells Luis Diaz to keep celebrating after Fabio Carvalho’s late winner against Newcastle

Liverpool saw themselves gain a very late lead after Fabio Carvalho’s goal against Newcastle United and Virgil van Dijk was keen to ensure that we enjoyed the celebrations.

Much has been made of the time wasting tactics of Eddie Howe’s team, a major reason as to why we ended up scoring in the 98th minute of a tense game.

As Jurgen Klopp’s players celebrated in the corner of the Anfield pitch, cameras in the crowd picked up the moment our No.4 grabbed Luis Diaz – as he tried to exit the celebrations.

It was clear that the captain of Holland wanted to ensure we took every second on offer to us, after the delay tactics of the Geordies.

You can view the video of van Dijk and Diaz via @WinnerpoolLFC on Twitter:

VVD telling Diaz to continue celebrating 😂 pic.twitter.com/ydmXkfFnWY — Winnerpool (@WinnerpoolLFC) September 1, 2022

