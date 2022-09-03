Key Everton man back in training but won’t feature v Liverpool as Blues’ injury list remains five-strong

Everton were handed something of a partial boost ahead of their upcoming meeting with Liverpool as it was confirmed that Abdoulaye Doucoure returned to training.

The update was shared by The Athletic correspondent Patrick Boyland on Twitter as Frank Lampard’s men continue to wait on the return of five stars including Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Doucoure trained today for first time since injury but too early to be involved tomorrow — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) September 2, 2022

It’s positive news, conversely, for the visitors as Diogo Jota returned to training and could yet play feature in the matchday squad for Goodison Park.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher explains why Liverpool decided to sign Arthur despite claiming the Brazilian is not the answer

There’s no question that we were handed a slice of (perfectly well-deserved) good fortune at Anfield as heroic substitute Fabio Carvalho stepped up to the plate to hand Jurgen Klopp a late win.

Though finding themselves toiling near the relegation zone, we can safely expect our next opponents to make life extremely difficult (if not just as difficult as Eddie Howe’s men had).

The availability of Darwin Nunez – who we strongly suspect will start life on the bench in light of a couple of positive outings from Bobby Firmino in his absence – does afford us an ace up our sleeve, so to speak, should a physical presence be required to help us stand out in the box.

We’re expecting the Toffees to keep it safe on their home turf and look to catch us on the break – a gameplan superbly executed against us by Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!