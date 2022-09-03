(Photo) Horrific slur spray-painted over Salah mural as Liverpool art defaced

Mo Salah’s mural, along with a host of Liverpool art displayed on the streets of the city, have been defaced ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Everton at Goodison Park.

Though it can’t be 100% confirmed that a member of the Blues’ fanbase spray-painted the horrific slur over the piece in honour of our Egyptian King, the choice of colour used would certainly suggest as much.

In a city that’s considered to be welcoming of all cultures and beliefs, it’s disgraceful that an individual has attacked not only the No.11 but also the values held closely by the people of Liverpool.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @GrizzKhan:

Massive parts of our society still think like this in 2022 . pic.twitter.com/qMJy4iWNIE — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) September 3, 2022