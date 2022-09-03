(Image) Anthony Gordon elbows Kostas Tsimikas in the ribs but goes unpunished by the referee

Kostas Tsimikas and Anthony Gordon were enjoying quite a duel on their shared wing, during the first half of the Merseyside derby.

Free-kicks were being given to both sides, as it became clear that both men were trying to get the best of each other.

READ MORE: Nearly 10,000 Liverpool fans vote on whether Darwin Nunez of Bobby Firmino should start in the Merseyside derby

However, it was the Everton player who seemed to take it too far as he was pictured elbowing our Greek full-back, off the ball.

It was a sign of both men competing at a high level but when you’re endangering an opponent – why wasn’t their No.10 booked?

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

You can view Ian Doyle’s opinion of the clash (via @IanDoyleSport) and an image from the incident via @LFCphoto on Twitter:

Gordon catches Tsimikas with an elbow to the ribs in the latest challenge in a running battle between the game. A poor game has started to become tetchy — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) September 3, 2022

An elbow is an elbow, whether to the head or the body. Dogs of war.🔴#LFC #EVELIV #MerseysideDerby pic.twitter.com/Gedq7oHw4j — LFC Photo (@LFCphoto) September 3, 2022

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!