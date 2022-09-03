(Image) Everton ‘fan’ runs onto the pitch to confront Anthony Taylor after Conor Coady’s goal is overturned

Conor Coady thought he had handed Everton the lead in the Merseyside derby but the goal was ruled out by VAR, leading to some understandable disappointment by the Goodison Park faithful.

Following the decision, the game was ready to restart via a free-kick that was to be taken by Alisson Becker.

READ MORE: (Video) Amadou Onana makes miraculous recovery from injury after referee doesn’t award him a free-kick in the derby

Instead, the game was halted as a so-called supporter of the home team, who ran onto the pitch and confronted Antony Taylor.

Although the decision was clearly made by the officials in Stockley Park – the fan thought it was best to take out his anger out on the on-field referee (who had actually just awarded his side the goal).

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

It’s a shame when one person ruins it for everyone and can poorly represent a whole fanbase.

You can view Ian Doyle’s take on the events via @IanDoyleSport on Twitter:

An Everton fan has invaded the pitch to have it out with referee Anthony Taylor, despite the decision being made by VAR elsewhere. Bit silly from that 'supporter' — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) September 3, 2022

You can view the image courtesy of OneFootball Network:

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!