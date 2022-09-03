(Image) Liverpool fans unveil Everton’s Champions Wall since 1995

When Liverpool meet Everton it can bring the worst out of some supporters but does also provide the perfect opportunity for some Scouse humour to shine.

In a point that has been shared many times by our fans, the Blues haven’t won a trophy since 1995 and some of the travelling Kop wanted to remind Goodison Park of that fact.

By replicating our Champions Wall, that is being very frequently updated, a banner displayed the trophies that Frank Lampard’s team have won in the past 27 years.

The blue zero was replicated seven times and was used a reminder of the gulf in silverware between two local rivals.

We may not have won the game on the pitch but our fans certainly won off it.

You can view the image of the Liverpool banner at Goodison via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter:

Giant banner unveiled in the away end at Goodison pic.twitter.com/5DPlqkWc1q — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 3, 2022

