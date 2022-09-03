Pearce confirms bold Klopp change that made Liverpool instantly better at Everton after hooking Carvalho at half-time – opinion

Jurgen Klopp signed off on a bold decision at Goodison Park as Liverpool searched for an opening goal against Everton.

After hooking Fabio Carvalho at half-time for Bobby Firmino, the German tactician appeared to switch to a 4-2-3-1 with the Brazilian international operating behind sole forward Darwin Nunez, as was confirmed by James Pearce on Twitter.

Carvalho off — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 3, 2022

Looks like 4-2-3-1 now. Firmino behind Nunez — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 3, 2022

It’s a formation fans had been expecting the club to adopt at some stage in the campaign given the breadth of attacking options at the Reds’ disposal, though an injury to Diogo Jota (not to mention the Uruguayan international’s three-game suspension) and a number of midfield options delayed a chance to experiment.

The early signs, at the time of writing, suggest that it’s a change that could work wonders for Klopp’s men as they hope to secure a third league win in a row to counteract a poor start to the campaign that left us with two points collected from an available first nine.

With Jota already back in the matchday squad and Thiago Alcantara expected to follow shortly after – not forgetting either the addition of fellow technical operator Arthur Melo – we can see the 4-2-3-1 becoming a more regular feature at Liverpool should it help deliver another win for us in the Merseyside derby.

