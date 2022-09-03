Liverpool suffer another midfield injury Klopp confirms – ‘massive dead leg’ could leave Reds one short for Napoli trip

Liverpool could be short yet another midfielder for the upcoming trip to Napoli next week after Jurgen Klopp confirmed Fabio Carvalho suffered a ‘massive dead leg’ during the Reds’ goalless draw at Goodison Park.

The German’s update was relayed on Twitter by Echo reporter Keifer MacDonald after the Merseysiders picked up their third draw of the campaign against a plucky Everton outfit.

Jürgen Klopp says Fabio Carvalho suffered an injury to the “muscle above the knee with a massive dead leg”. Unlikely he will be available for #LFC’s trip to Napoli on Wednesday. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) September 3, 2022

Joining a steadily burgeoning injury list that had appeared to be emptying following news of Curtis Jones’ return to the matchday squad in the 2-1 win over Newcastle United, it’s a worrying trend with the international break still somewhat far off in the distance.

The addition of Arthur Melo – a deadline day loan signing from Juventus – will soften the blow somewhat, though it’s yet another spanner thrown in the works whilst we await the eventual return of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson to training.

With only nine points collected from an available 16, Klopp’s men are hardly enjoying anything close to title-winning form – nor vaguely resembling the side that came close to winning a historic quadruple in 2021/22.

It remains early enough in the current campaign for fans to hold out on hope of the former Borussia Dortmund head coach finding a solution, of course, whilst we await the return of key men to the field.

