Lampard wowed by one Liverpool star he labelled ‘top class’ after stunning Goodison Park display

Frank Lampard was understandably keen to pay tribute to the heroics of both ‘keepers on the pitch, Jordan Pickford and Alisson Becker, in a game best defined by the shotstopper’s contributions.

In a game that could have ended with a whole host of goals registered between the sides, both goalkeepers were the standout performers in the latest Merseyside derby.

“Jordan [Pickford] gets fingertips on a few bits today which a lot of keepers don’t get and Allison the same, two top class keepers,” the ex-Chelsea midfielder told the BBC. “I’ve relied on Jordan a lot he’s an amazing keeper and we’re fortunate to have a player of this level.”

Another important point for the Blues but a point of concern for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they failed to capitalise on an upturn in fortune following Fabio Carvalho’s late winner against Newcastle in midweek.

An improvement across the backline will be a source of optimism, though the lack of connectivity between the midfield and frontline prior to a formation change should be cause for concern ahead of our trip to Naples next week.

Though vocal critics of the club will jump on this latest result to back their early theories around our lack of preparedness for a title challenge (or, for that matter, any piece of silverware on offer) this term, there remains plenty of time in the campaign for us to find our rhythm once more.

It may take until the return of classy playmaker Thiago Alcantara and a thinning of our injury list, of course, though in the meantime the return of instinctive finisher Diogo Jota will supply a massive boost to a front-three lacking the lethality that made Liverpool the team to fear last term.

