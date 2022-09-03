Liverpool team news confirmed: Nunez starts and Arthur decision made

Jurgen Klopp’s men were handed a late boost ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Goodison Park as Arthur Melo received international clearance in time to make the matchday squad.

The Brazilian joins on a season-long loan from Juventus after the club’s recruitment team reacted quickly to news of Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury incurred during the 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Despite initial concerns over the 26-year-old being merely ‘a body’ brought in to supplement dwindling options in the middle of the park, an option-to-buy included in the deal that has taken him to Anfield should give fans optimism over how Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff view the technical operator.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in between the sticks, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez partner each other in the heart of the backline.

Arthur Melo has to wait for his first start in the middle of the park. A Jordan Henderson injury means that a midfield three containing Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott and Fabinho has been chosen.

Finally, Darwin Nunez returns to the first-XI alongside Mo Salah and Luis Diaz.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! How about that starting-XI, Reds? 😱 #LFC pic.twitter.com/FVlbZpYdG8 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 3, 2022