Paul Merson tells Klopp to start ‘outstanding’ 30-year-old star over 23-year-old against Everton

Paul Merson has backed Bobby Firmino to start over Darwin Nunez in acknowledgement of his superb recent form in the English top-flight.

The Reds have secured their first two league wins of the campaign in a row against Bournemouth and Newcastle United – games the Brazilian registered six goal contributions between.

“Darwin Nunez is back for this game, but I’d still go with Roberto Firmino,” the former Arsenal man wrote in his column for Sportskeeda.

“I’m not saying you punish Nunez for what he did, but he needs to work hard to get back into the team.

“Firmino was outstanding against Bournemouth, and he did pretty well against Newcastle the other night.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men enter the tie sitting outside the top four spots in sixth thanks to a difficult start to the 2022/23 season, though will be hoping to maintain a positive upturn in form.

The appearance of former Barcelona and Juventus star Arthur Melo in the squad following a last-ditch loan move from Liverpool will hopefully have the kind of positive impact on the squad that is generally associated with permanent deals.

Only time will tell whether the doubters on social media were correct in labelling the 26-year-old a ‘Juventus reject’ and ‘just another body’ brought in to solve our lack of options in the middle of the park.

It’s admittedly a gamble on our part given the lack of match fitness the ex-Blaugrana man possesses (after being cast aside by Massimiliano Allegri), though it would be foolish to likewise ignore the sheer technical quality in his locker that once inspired comparisons to Xavi from Leo Messi.

