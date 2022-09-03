Nearly 10,000 Liverpool fans vote on whether Darwin Nunez of Bobby Firmino should start in the Merseyside derby

Jurgen Klopp is going to be faced with a luxury he hasn’t had too much this season, ahead of the Merseyside derby – which forward should be start for the big match?

In Bobby Firmino, we have a player in sublime form and the Brazilian has three goals and three assists in his previous two outings for the Reds.

Then there’s Darwin Nunez, the exciting new club-record forward who is looking to bounce back from his Crystal Palace red card by providing a memorable performance across Stanley Park.

We posed this same question to nearly 10,000 supporters on our Twitter account and 60% of people would like to see our No.9 handed the chance to start the match.

You can’t deny the Brazilian’s form of late and he has always been more of an impact when he starts a game, rather than when coming off the bench.

However, Jamie Carragher disagrees with this decision and it may be a lot to ask the 31-year-old to start three games in a week.

Perhaps the Uruguayan would be more of an impact off the bench for the boss but he has also spent the last three games watching from the stands.

Each day in training, apart from when being slapped by his coach, will have been all about focussing on how to win against Everton and make the perfect comeback.

In truth, there’s no bad decision for the German to make but it will certainly make for exciting reading once the team sheets come out.

