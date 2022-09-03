(Video) Nunez digs the knife in with hilarious mocking of ex-Red Conor Coady over disallowed goal

Darwin Nunez is quickly earning a reputation for himself as a bit of a mischief-maker on the pitch, with footage capturing the Uruguayan poking fun at Conor Coady during Liverpool’s goalless encounter with Everton.

The latter had wheeled away in sheer jubilation (apparently forgetting his prior ties to the Reds) after latching onto the end of a Neal Maupay effort to put his side 1-0 up.

VAR came to the visitor’s rescue, however, overruling the opener and inviting our No.27 to engage in some light mickey-taking of the ex-Wolves star.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport (via @SamuelLFC):

Darwin mocking Coady for his goal ruled out for VAR. 😂 pic.twitter.com/xQmndoWCoi — Samuel (@SamueILFC) September 3, 2022