(Image) ‘Imma leave it here… VAR’ – Amadou Onana fumes over contentious Van Dijk tackle in online post

Amadou Onana was evidently still struggling to comprehend how Virgil van Dijk managed to evade a sending-off after being on the business end of the Dutchman’s studs.

The Everton man posted a screenshot of the contentious challenge on his Instagram story, challenging the VAR operators at Stockley Park over their apparent failure to intervene with the right call.

To be completely fair to the Belgian, it’s one the Dutchman definitely got away with on this occasion – indeed, we’ve seen similar tackles on Liverpool players go somewhat unpunished, so we can more than understand his annoyance with the call.

You can catch the post in question below, courtesy of @EvertonNewsFeed and Amadou Onana’s Instagram account:

📱Amadou Onana’s latest Instagram story post 😤 pic.twitter.com/aVx8sqQMRC — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗲 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 (@EvertonNewsFeed) September 3, 2022