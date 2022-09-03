(Video) Ridiculous Pickford fingertip save stops Nunez worldie as LFC hit the bar twice in seven seconds

Posted by
(Video) Ridiculous Pickford fingertip save stops Nunez worldie as LFC hit the bar twice in seven seconds

Darwin Nunez came excruciatingly close to finding an opener for Liverpool late in the first-half of action at Anfield.

The Uruguayan international would have enjoyed a perfect return to the first-XI, following his three-game suspension, but for the heroics of Jordan Pickford who tipped an effort from the striker onto the bar just before Luis Diaz struck the post

A strange half from Jurgen Klopp’s men left them heading into the break without a goal scored by either outfit, at the time of writing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

One response to “(Video) Ridiculous Pickford fingertip save stops Nunez worldie as LFC hit the bar twice in seven seconds”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top