(Video) VAR hands LFC lucky escape after ex-Red Conor Coady fires Everton ahead

Liverpool were handed a huge let-off after Conor Coady’s opener at Goodison Park was overturned by VAR.

The former Red, who recently made the switch from Wolves to Everton, thought he had put Frank Lampard’s men ahead in the second-half of action after turning home an effort from teammate Neal Maupay.

Momentum appeared to swing back in the host’s favour after Jurgen Klopp upset the balance with a formation change after half-time.

🔵 ❌ 𝗩𝗔𝗥 𝗦𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝗡𝗢! Conor Coady thought he had given Everton the lead in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool but it's been ruled out for offside pic.twitter.com/kp9A0lQl1s — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 3, 2022