(Video) Amadou Onana makes miraculous recovery from injury after referee doesn’t award him a free-kick in the derby

Liverpool and Everton had a heated first-half where, although there were no goals scored, there was plenty of heated clashes but Amadou Onana misjudged one.

After being brought down, the Senegalese midfielder was rolling around on the floor with his arm in the air – expecting a free-kick.

Instead, the Everton man was quickly discovering that Anthony Taylor wasn’t going to award a foul against him.

The 21-year-old then suddenly rose to his knees and after three short hops – he was back up and running again.

Everyone inside the ground were lucky enough to witness a miracle in front of their very eyes!

You can watch the video of Onana courtesy of Premier League productions (via @TboneTiger934 on Twitter):

This is what’s wrong with “football”.

Weak soft flogs Onana need to be booked! Carried on like he had been shot and NEK Minute he’s fine. Weak! Soft! #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/3ayeGhV7Sg — Trav (@TboneTiger934) September 3, 2022

