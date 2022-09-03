(Video) Conor Bradley scores again on a day where he records his third goal and third assist in 10 Bolton matches

Liverpool obviously prioritised handing youth players senior football experience this summer and Conor Bradley is certainly benefitting from that decision.

The 19-year-old has been deployed from right-back for club and country but has really excelled in an attacking sense this season, playing as a right wing-back for the Trotters

In 10 games for Bolton Wanderers in League One and cup competitions, the Northern Irish international has now recorded three goals and three assists.

Scoring and assisting in the same game has been his latest feat and his equalising effort against Charlton Athletic, is another highlight for the youngster.

Let’s hope he keeps this form up and can continue to have a great season.

You can watch the video of Bradley’s goal via @bwfcbwfc on Twitter:

