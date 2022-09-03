(Video) Ferdinand says £4m Liverpool star is a ‘tremendous talent’ – coy about World Cup chances

Rio Ferdinand was torn on Harvey Elliott’s prospects of making Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad this winter, though admitted the Liverpool star is a ‘tremendous talent’ in reaction to his superb performances for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term.

Having agreed a fee in the region of £4m (as reported by Sky Sports), courtesy of a tribunal decision, following his move away from Fulham in 2019, it’s fair to say that it has proven to be a superb bit of business from then sporting director Michael Edwards.

Should he avoid another spell on the sidelines through injury, we should imagine it will be extremely difficult for the Three Lions boss to overlook our teenage sensation for the trip to Qatar.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @btsportfootball:

"He's got a real, nice arrogance about him. A tremendous talent." 🎙 @rioferdy5, Peter Crouch and Duncan Ferguson discuss what Harvey Elliott brings to this Liverpool side. Might we see him at the World Cup? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uJ8Gbf6Obs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 3, 2022