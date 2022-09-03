(Video) “For me it was a red card” – Frank Lampard calls for one Liverpool player to have been shown a red card in the derby

The Merseyside derby always seems to provide some contentious moments and it looked as if Conor Coady’s disallowed winner would be the talking point but Frank Lampard had another issue after the match.

Speaking with the media following the game, the former Chelsea man shared his thoughts on a clash between Virgil van Dijk and Amadou Onana.

READ MORE: (Video) Conor Bradley scores again on a day where he records his third goal and third assist in 10 Bolton matches

The 44-year-old said: “I love Virgil van Dijk as a player. He is fantastic.

“Sometimes you mistime tackles and they look bad or are bad and he connects with Amadou [Onana] on the shin when Amadou’s foot on the ground.

“I am surprised it hasn’t gone to VAR and the referee goes to the monitor and makes the right decision. For me it was a red card and that changes the face of the last 20 minutes.”

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

It was an incident that freeze frames and slow motion replays will certainly make look worse but when showed in normal time, it would have been a harsh red card.

Our No.4 was attempting to block the Everton midfielder and has certainly caught him high on the ankle, VAR seemed to agree with the referee’s decision – that it wasn’t a red.

You can view Lampard’s comments on van Dijk via @HaytersTV on Twitter:

“I love Van Dijk but it was a red card!” 😑 Frank Lampard left frustrated after the goalless Merseyside derby 😓#EVELIV pic.twitter.com/LF1ORIBCMM — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) September 3, 2022

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!