(Video) Jamie Carragher says Liverpool will need “two or three midfielders next season” but commends this window’s decisions

Liverpool were openly in the market for a midfielder and that saw us sign Arthur Melo on transfer deadline day, Jamie Carragher has had his say on our midfield dealings.

The Bootle-born pundit commended the decision to not waste big money on a player we didn’t want but has expressed some concerns over the work we need to do next year.

The 44-year-old said: “Liverpool needed a midfielder but the player they wanted was not available. Now you could argue should they be going for someone else? Yes, I think there is an argument that next season Liverpool will need more than one midfield player.

“I think with the age and some of the injury problems with Thiago, I think Jordan Henderson is injured now, he’s into his thirties, the same with Milner. Oxlade-Chamberlain I think is going to move on, Naby Keita I’m sure, so Liverpool could possibly need two or three midfielders next season.

“So that is the one area you could question Liverpool. Yes, you’re waiting for a particular player and that’s proved successful before, Liverpool not panicking, but I think Liverpool will be in the market for two or three midfielders next season”.

The owners will need to back Jurgen Klopp big next summer and we may see several new faces in our team, whilst that could be exciting – it’s a risk on whether they will all settle in and work together quickly.

🗣 "There's no point buying players you don't need."@Carra23 has his say on Liverpool's transfer business this summer pic.twitter.com/WhUi36vx76 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 2, 2022

