(Video) Jurgen Klopp has been slapping Darwin Nunez in training as punishment for his red card but ‘that can stop now’

Darwin Nunez let himself down by getting sent off against Crystal Palace and Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he’s been punishing him in training, throughout his suspension.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Merseyside derby, the German said: “He’s really happy that he’s back and not suspended because every time I gave him a high five I gave him a slap on his neck as well just so he doesn’t forget. That can stop now”

It’s fair to assume that the 23-year-old will be happy to no longer be slapped by the boss every day and although this is certainly a rather light-hearted approach to punishment, it will be a constant reminder for the Uruguayan that he can’t be getting sent off again.

There’s no doubt that the former Benfica man feeds off a big atmosphere and he will be provided that at Goodison Park, now it’s down to him to not take it too far again.

For the 55-year-old, he will have been working for a long time now to ensure that our new forward is ready for this match and let’s hope we can see him be a goal scoring hero against Everton.

You can watch the video of Klopp talking about his Nunez slapping via @empireofthekop:

🗣️ “When I gave him a high five I gave him a slap on the neck as well just so he didn’t forget.” 🗣️ “Thiago is the closest” Jurgen Klopp on whether Darwin Nunez is excited about his return to action and provides a fitness update on a number of his players 🤕 #LFC pic.twitter.com/UsxfP5vZjw — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 2, 2022

