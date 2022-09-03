(Video) Mo Salah puts his body on the line with a brave attempt of a block in front of Alisson Becker

Mo Salah is the finest goal scorer in Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded Liverpool team but he managed to impress as a central defender, during the Merseyside derby.

Following a string of successful corners for the Reds, Frank Lampard’s side quickly found themselves an opportunity to break and they took it.

When watching the incident back, our Egyptian King became the last defender in front of Alisson Becker – performing some heroics that we’re not used to seeing from him.

The 30-year-old did what many (including James Milner) criticised Virgil van Dijk for not doing against Manchester United – putting his body on the line for a defensive block.

It’s not the area of the pitch that we want to see our No.11 working in but it certainly shows his ability and dedication.

You can watch the video of Salah’s speed via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

Could have been the dream debut for Neal Maupay! 😩 The Everton man is denied a glorious opportunity by Alisson. pic.twitter.com/EDHrEGqmYn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 3, 2022

