(Video) Mo Salah shows an unbelievable turn of pace to track back for Liverpool against Everton

Mo Salah is best known for his goal scoring and all-round attacking performances but it was an element of his defensive display that caught the attention against Everton.

Following a string of successful corners for the Reds, Frank Lampard’s side quickly found themselves an opportunity to break and they took it.

When watching the incident back though, it can be seen that our Egyptian King was far behind the rest of his teammates and opposition players – but not for long.

The 30-year-old outpaced so many men and with ease, as his blistering pace was on full display.

It’s not the direction we want to see our No.11 running but it certainly shows his ability and dedication.

You can watch the video of Salah’s speed via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

Could have been the dream debut for Neal Maupay! 😩 The Everton man is denied a glorious opportunity by Alisson. pic.twitter.com/EDHrEGqmYn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 3, 2022

