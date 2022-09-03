(Video) Paris-esque scenes outside Goodison Park as turnstiles are shut and many Liverpool fans miss kick-off for the derby

Liverpool supporters have experienced some of the worst treatment as travelling fans, of anyone but few expected similar treatment outside of Goodison Park.

Shutting turnstiles as the game is about to start is only going to cause more issues and increase the risk to all people in attendance.

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah puts his body on the line with a brave attempt of a block in front of Alisson Becker

You can see from the clip of fans outside the stadium that anger was growing, it was also shown during the BT coverage of the match that there were many of our supporters stuck outside the ground before kick-off.

Particularly after the events in Paris before the Champions League final, you would hope that we could be treated better in our own city but that clearly wasn’t the case.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

It’s a disturbing watch and there should never be a case where fans are forced to miss the opening 10 minutes of a match, through no fault of their own.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool fans outside Goodison Park via @ThePaulMachin on Twitter:

Finally got in the ground 8 minutes into the game. Absolute shit show of organisation and management. They closed our turnstile just after half 12. pic.twitter.com/oqydCUdRBz — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) September 3, 2022

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!