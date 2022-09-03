(Video) “Wow!” – Jurgen Klopp had one word to describe the performance of one Everton player in the Merseyside derby

Liverpool and Everton ended a dramatic Merseyside derby even and Jurgen Klopp was quick to credit the role of one Blue, after the game.

Speaking with BT Sport, the 55-year-old: “I think we hit the post three times and there were a few unbelievable saves from Pickford – wow, what can you do?

“In this game, easy and free-flowing is not possible. You have to dig deep, that’s what we did. A 0-0 draw sounds strange, but that’s it”.

The Sunderland-born stopper was awarded man of the match after the match and it was hard to ignore his role in securing a clean sheet, for his team.

Both sides will leave Goodison Park wondering how they haven’t scored but perhaps that explains why we both left with a single point.

You can watch Klopp’s thoughts on Pickford via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"Wow. WOW. What can you do?" Even Jürgen Klopp is in disbelief following Jordan Pickford's performance against Liverpool 😂 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/DZLYiHBvDy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 3, 2022

