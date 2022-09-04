Jurgen Klopp reacts to being targeted following Conor Coady’s disallowed goal during Merseyside derby

Jurgen Klopp has reacted after he was targeted following Conor Coady’s disallowed goal at Goodison Park yesterday.

The former Liverpool man thought he had given the Toffees the lead in the second half of the Merseyside derby but the goal was later ruled out for offside by VAR.

After the goal was chalked off, a bottle was thrown from behind Liverpool’s technical area towards the direction of the German boss and Klopp explained that he initially thought it was a glass bottle.

“No I didn’t see it,” the 55-year-old said (as quoted by the Daily Mail). “I thought it was a glass bottle, but it was not. I saw it now because it’s still at the ‘crime scene'”.

“It looked like a glass bottle, that would’ve been really dangerous. But it wasn’t, it was a plastic bottle.”

READ MORE: Former Premier League referee explains why Anthony Taylor was right to show Virgil van Dijk yellow rather than red for Amadou Onana challenge

It was terrible to see such a thing happen and luckily the bottle missed our boss and nobody was hurt.

A Everton fan also entered the field of play at the same time and attempted to confront Anthony Taylor for ruling the goal out even though it was VAR that had intervened and made the decision.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

We understand that emotions run high for both sides on derby day, but entering the field of play and throwing objects is just despicable.

Murals located near to the Anfield Road end of Anfield were also defaced in the build up to yesterday’s clash which is also terrible to see.

A rivalry that was once known as the ‘friendly derby’ doesn’t appear to be all that friendly anymore.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!