‘The Premier League is nice’ – Reported Liverpool target weighs in on the interest shown in him from Jurgen Klopp’s side

Konrad Laimer has weighed in on the interest that show in him from Liverpool this summer.

The RB Leipzig midfielder was one of the names reportedly considered by Jurgen Klopp’s side recently as they seeked midfield reinforcements before the closure of the window on September 1.

The Reds did of course opt to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus but Austria international Laimer has discussed whether he knew about the interest from the Premier League outfit.

“It wasn’t so hot that anything would have happened,” he told BILD (via Sport Witness).

“A hasty departure is not my thing. If I were to change clubs, I would want to think it through and decide calmly, not overnight.

“Especially since the first half of the season is very short anyway due to the World Cup and you wouldn’t have had time to settle in and find your feet.

“The Premier League is nice, but for me it’s not a must. It’s much more important to me: how do people talk to me, what feeling do I have about something.”

The 25-year-old made 43 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit last term (across all competitions).

He registered five goals and six assists during the season as Leipzig secured Champions League qualification with a fourth placed finish.

It was reported that we had ‘tried’ to sign Laimer before the window shut recently but the Austrian may be available on a free transfer next summer.

Arthur, the man we did decide to bring to Anfield this summer, has experience of playing for European giants in Barcelona and Juventus and the hope is that he can have a calming influence on our midfield this season.

Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson are all sidelined through injury at the moment and we may therefore see our new Brazilian make his debut against Napoli on Wednesday night.

