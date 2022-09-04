Two senior Liverpool midfielders left out of Jurgen Klopp’s Champions League squad as 17-year-old prospect makes the cut

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League squad while teenage star Stefan Bajcetic has been included on the 24-man list, as confirmed by journalist David Lynch.

The pair are currently sidelined with injury and this suggests that it may be some time before we see the pair return to action.

Deadline day loan signing Arthur has also been included in the squad with the Reds preparing to face off against Ajax, Napoli and Rangers in Group A of Europe’s Premier competition.

Keita missed the start of the campaign with illness but has now sustained a muscle injury and Jurgen Klopp recently confirmed that the Guinea international will be ‘out for a while’.

Oxalde-Chamberlain, meanwhile, sustained a hamstring injury during the Reds’ pre-season trip to Asia and has not been seen since.

Both players on their day can be real game changers but have spent far too much time unavailable through injury since joining the club.

Our No. 8’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and reports have suggested recently that the former RB Leipzig man is unhappy with the amount of game time he is receiving under Klopp.

Ex-Arsenal star Oxlade-Chamberlain has also entered the final 12 months of his current deal and it’s believed that he will be able to leave the club for free at the end of the season.

In terms of Liverpool’s Champions League squad, changes can be made to it in January and it remains to be seen whether either player will be included in four months time if they’re back fit.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have been omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League squad, according to UEFA’s website. Suggests that Keita’s latest injury is not a short-term issue.https://t.co/cQ9Imteyg3 — David Lynch (@dmlynch) September 4, 2022

