‘We just have to’ – Jurgen Klopp explains his decision to substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold at Goodison Park

Jurgen Klopp has explained the reason why Trent Alexander-Arnold was substituted during yesterday’s Merseyside Derby and claimed the England international needs to have his game time managed.

The Reds were held to a goalless draw at Goodison Park and face Napoli away from home in their opening Champions League group stage clash on Wednesday.

Our No. 66 certainly wasn’t at his best against Frank Lampard’s side and was also substituted against Newcastle during our last Premier League outing, but Klopp was keen to explain his decision making.

“We have to manage his game time,” said the Reds boss (as quoted by Liverpool Echo). “Where can we change at the moment? We have players coming in and coming back.

“Arthur (Melo) is now here and will be very important for us, but he didn’t play football for a long, long time and yesterday he played a rondo with us. We thought until last night he wouldn’t be available, it wasn’t the plan to bring him.

READ MORE: (Video) Paris-esque scenes outside Goodison Park as turnstiles are shut and many Liverpool fans miss kick-off for the derby

One of the huge positives that came from the derby was the return to action for Joel Matip and Diogo Jota who were both introduced from the bench during the second half.

New midfield signing Arthur Melo was also included on the bench, rather surprisingly, after his international clearance was received shortly before the game.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

The German tactician was keen to stress that he has a number of options all over the pitch and he’s eager to utilise his squad depth.

“So who do we have on the bench? Millie can play in midfield and both full-back positions and we just thought like the last game that it made sense to bring the fresh legs there, that’s why we decided like this.”

“Trent is playing all the time, Robbo is playing all the time,” said Klopp. “There we have alternatives and we have to use them to bring in fresh energy on the pitch. It’s nothing to do with performance, even though I know Trent can play better today definitely, it’s nothing to do with that.

“We just have to get through this period. Yes, players are coming back but they have to be re-integrated. We can’t just bring them in and play them for 90 minutes, it’s not possible. That’s why we need to have a look back and see where we can do the changes and give the game a new or more dynamic again.”

Andy Robertson had to settle for a spot on the bench against the Toffees as Kostas Tsimikas was handed a starting spot.

We weren’t at our best once again but certainly created enough chances to win the game and Jordan Pickford had a great game between the stick for the hosts.

The Blues did have the ball in the back of the net in the second half only for Conor Coady’s effort to be ruled out for offside VAR.

It has been said far too much already this season but we will need a much improved performance when we travel to Italy next week – we’re yet to win an away game this term.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!