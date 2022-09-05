25-year-old makes Premier League team of the week after ‘composed’ Merseyside derby display for Liverpool – BBC

Liverpool and Everton finished a chaotic clash with a 0-0 scoreline and the efforts of one player has seen him make a Premier League team of the week.

Writing for BBC Sport, Garth Crooks said: ‘It’s good to see Gomez back in the Liverpool starting line-up again. The player has suffered some horrendous injuries but has found the strength and shown the courage to come back from them.

‘His selection against Newcastle in midweek was telling, while his performance against Everton was composed in the white-hot heat of Goodison Park.

‘Van Dijk is not at his best at the moment and Klopp needs a cool head, and someone he can trust alongside the Dutchman and help him out until he gets his form back. Liverpool couldn’t get past Pickford, so a Liverpool clean sheet was the best they could hope for and Gomez was very much part of that effort’.

Jurgen Klopp will think that it was a clean sheet that was a long time coming for his team and there’s no doubting that our defence was very important in keeping the ball out of our net.

The role of Alisson Becker certainly can’t be ignored either though and the Brazilian was unfortunate to have been outshone by Jordan Pickford on the day.

Criticism of Virgil van Dijk seems a little harsh here from the 64-year-old pundit but it has been good to see the return of a defensive duo, that have been so successful together in the past.

Having had such injury problems over recent years, our No.12 will be so eager to keep his place in the starting line-up and to remain fit enough to keep featuring in games.

The boss will have a big decision to make in the coming matches though, with Joel Matip now back fit and plenty of fixtures piling up in three competitions.

Last year seemed to see Ibou Konate get a nod for European nights and the German may see fit to rotate in a similar way this season too.

