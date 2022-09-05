11,000 Liverpool fans diagnose poor start to PL season – Over 40% agree on one reason why

After coming so close to etching the club’s name into football history (never mind domestic history), Liverpool’s lacklustre performances this term have inspired an understandably strong degree of concern within the fanbase.

Posting the question on Twitter as to what’s been going wrong with the FA Cup holders, Empire of the Kop received almost 12,000 votes on the matter with 40.4% of the total swinging in favour of it being a transitionary season for the Merseysiders.

The Reds did see a key cog in the German tactician’s machine in Sadio Mane depart to the Bundesliga, bringing in the closest thing the side has seen to a No.9 since the pre-Jurgen Klopp era in £64m signing, Darwin Nunez.

That’s not to fault our transfer strategy in the summer window just past and excellent additions have been made in the form of Fabio Carvalho (who recently secured a late winner against Newcastle United), Calvin Ramsay (supplying cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold) and loan addition Arthur Melo.

It’s perhaps too soon to include the latter within that grouping of ‘excellent additions’ admittedly, though, on paper, the 26-year-old possesses the kind of qualities Liverpool have been sorely lacking amid Thiago Alcantara’s ongoing absence from the squad.

We’d be more inclined to lean towards injuries (as have 31.9% of supporters online), in that sense, in explaining a mixed bag of results from our opening six league games – hopefully the return of key men after the international break will be enough to help turn the tide in our favour and restore faith in our pursuit for further silverware this term.

