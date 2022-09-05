Bobby Firmino linked with a January Liverpool exit as European giant prepare to move for the forward – report

The transfer window may have slammed shut for the summer but that just means that the January rumours can begin, seemingly starting with Bobby Firmino.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo (via BBC Sport): ‘Juventus will look to make a move for Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 30, in January’.

The Brazilian is in the final year of his Liverpool contract and so the next window would be the final opportunity for us to make any money on the forward, if we’re not set to offer him a new deal.

With three goals and three assists in his previous three matches for the Reds, our No.9 has hit some brilliant form of late and has been vitally important whilst Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota were missing from action.

Jurgen Klopp may still decide that he wants to hand the 30-year-old another contract and given the forward’s love for the club, it would be hard to think that he would say no.

There’s so much time and football ahead before any of these decisions will be made though and no doubt there will be plenty of suitors after our much-loved attacker.

If he is set to leave the club on a free then it’s more than likely a deal may be pre-agreed for his departure, with the former Hoffenheim man playing out his final months on Merseyside.

Whether it’s this winter, summer or any coming window – it’s going to be a sad day when we see one of our most dependable and long-serving players leaving the club.

