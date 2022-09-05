(Video) ‘I’m not!’ – Carvalho jokes about his height with hilarious response to NBA-themed question

When questioned about whether he’d prefer a touchdown (NFL) or a slam dunk (NBA), Fabio Carvalho was quick to opt for the latter in a round of questioning for the PFA.

The former Fulham Academy graduate did joke, however, that he’d hardly be well-suited to the challenge of completing a signature move in the NBA given his height.

It won’t – and certainly hasn’t – matter for Liverpool, of course, with the 20-year-old attacking midfielder shining in his maiden campaign for the Merseysiders.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the PFA’s official YouTube channel:

