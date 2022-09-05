(Video) ‘Being serious!’ – Carvalho’s personal footballing ambitions has interviewer cracking up with laughter; LFC fans will love it

Fabio Carvalho evidently doesn’t dream small after a @PFA clip on Twitter showed the Liverpool midfielder setting himself a target of ‘a few Ballon d’Ors, a few Champions Leagues’ in his playing career.

It’s far too early to back the Portuguese starlet’s early prediction, though we’d be foolish to discount the possibility from the flashes of brilliance we’ve witnessed already – including a late winner at Newcastle United deep in stoppage time.

We’ll be hoping to see the 20-year-old achieve his goals in the famous red shirt too before and after Jurgen Klopp calls it a day at the helm of the club.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @PFA:

