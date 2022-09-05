Fabrizio Romano provides a transfer update on the 18-year-old linked with ‘Liverpool in the past’ – report

The summer transfer window is over but Fabrizio Romano is still able to provide some updates on players that are possibly being linked with a move to Liverpool.

Writing for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist said: “One of the biggest young talents in Europe, there is speculation doing the rounds again that Gavi is attracting interest, this time from Bayern Munich, while his name has also been mentioned alongside Liverpool in the past.

“So far, my understanding is that no club has been in negotiations for Gavi because Barcelona consider him a key player for the present and the future.

“For some time there has been an advanced negotiation for his new contract and Barca are optimistic, they consider it a matter of time.”

This seems to all but rule out a move for the 18-year-old and means that it’s highly unlikely we will see him arrive at Anfield in the coming years.

Gavi is still so young and so there’s still plenty of time to agree a future deal but given the seemingly endless supply of money that Barcelona are allowed to spend – they may not be very willing to allow one of their brightest prospects to leave the club.

All eyes will be on which midfielder (one or several) we try and bring into the club next summer and the name that has been on everyone’s lips is that of Jude Bellingham.

If the 19-year-old is to become a Red, then we will need to produce some serious money for him and that’s something that many expect FSG to do.

Despite this summer’s window only just closing, we’re set for about a year of speculation, as moves for many players will be touted.

Fingers crossed we get the right player, at a good price and that they significantly improve Jurgen Klopp’s already star-studded squad.

