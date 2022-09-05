For the first time in Premier League history Liverpool are set ‘to have higher revenues than Manchester United’ – report

Liverpool have consistently finished above Manchester United in the Premier League for many years but now, according to one financial forecast, the Reds are ahead in terms of finances too.

This is all part of a large financial report by Off The Pitch and they have said: ‘The report reveals that for the first time in Premier-League history, Liverpool have not only overtaken Manchester United on the pitch but the Merseyside club are now bigger in turnover terms too. This also means that Manchester United for the first time are only number three for Premier-League revenues.

‘Liverpool are set to take home the largest chunk [of broadcast income] by some distance, reaching the final of all cup competitions and finishing second in the Premier League.

‘Although Liverpool have seemed miles ahead of Manchester United for the past five years, it is only now that the Merseyside club are set to leapfrog Manchester United in terms of revenue generation’.

This will be great news for our supporters but will also be music to the ears of FSG, with them focussing so heavily on finding ways to increase ways that the club can earn and raise money.

Our quadruple hunting campaign may not have ended with the four trophies that we desired but it did mean that we dominated the league in terms of television revenue, featuring so often across the world.

The new kit deal with Nike will also be a major reason for the increase in our finances, with the American multinational corporation being better facilitated to reach the demands of our world-wide fanbase.

Jurgen Klopp must take huge credit for these results, as it is his team’s performances that are driving the majority of these deals being able to be completed.

It’s great to see that we are so doing so well off the pitch and let’s hope these increased finances can be pumped back into our playing squad, as we look to compete for all four trophies once again.

