Liverpool handed big ‘hamstring’ injury blow as Pearce confirms ‘around’ three-week layoff for midfielder & shares Thiago update

Liverpool are set to be without the services of skipper Jordan Henderson for roughly three weeks according to James Pearce.

The Athletic reporter shared the update in question on Twitter after scans confirmed the England international suffered a ‘minor strain’, as was covered on the publication.

Jordan Henderson expected to be out for around 3 weeks with hamstring injury. Scan confirmed damage only minor. #LFC https://t.co/hrH5zg4gOi — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 5, 2022

The incident occurred during the Reds’ 2-1 win over Newcastle United with the midfielder one of the latest additions to the injury room – along with Fabio Carvalho – ahead of an upcoming visit to Naples the opening group stage clash of the Champions League.

On a more positive note, Thiago Alcantara is nearing a return to the matchday squad after reporting for training, which supplies us with a valuable option potentially against Napoli.

A trip to Italy may come too soon for the Spanish international, of course, and given our history in bedding-in formerly injured stars back into the lineup, we likely won’t see the No.6 back in the first-XI until the return of Premier League action.

We certainly don’t want to see any risks taken with a midfielder rightly deemed integral to the level of success we could enjoy this term.

