“I should never have trusted…” – Bobby Duncan slams ex-agent Saif Rubie in eye-opening response over Liverpool exit

Bobby Duncan will forever be known as the cousin of Steven Gerrard and the person who threw away the chance to be a Liverpool player, following advice from his agent.

Despite only being 21 years old, the Whiston-born forward has had a crazy career that saw him leave the Reds back in 2019.

The decision at the time was met with much media scrutiny, as it appeared that he had decided he deserved first-team football and headed to Fiorentina – with many pointing the finger at his agent Saif Rubie.

Now, in response to his now ex-representative’s decision to speak about the player on TalkSport – the former Derby County player has spoken out on his Twitter account.

Across a thread of messages regarding the event, some excerpts include: ‘You and I both know the truth.

‘You think you have the right to mention my name on a live radio show. The truth will be told by myself when the time is right.

‘I should never have trusted my career in your hands. I have learnt my harsh lesson there. And I just pray you have learnt yours as it could ruin another young boys career’.

It’s a very public spat between two parties, with many probably thinking that it doesn’t reflect well on either of them – although the former Manchester City academy prospect has been forced into a response on this instance.

Our former player is now plying his trade with Real Balompedica Linense in the third tier of Spanish football.

Whatever advice was or wasn’t received, everyone lost in this deal and the £1.8million fee that our club received was perhaps the only benefit that came of any of this.

A real sad waste of a career, with even more controversy now surrounding someone still so young.

You can view all of the messages by Duncan about Rubie via @bobbyduncan999 on Twitter:

You and I both know the truth. I didn’t have a decision nor say as you took it upon yourself to jeopardise my career and to turn a local lad away from his boyhood club and leave me and my family to pick up all the pieces. — Bobby Duncan (@bobbyduncan999) September 5, 2022

