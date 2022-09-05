Liverpool can get both Firmino & Nunez in first-XI to turn fortunes around amid injury crisis – opinion

The impact of Darwin Nunez’s three-game suspension showed in much of the Uruguayan’s first-half outing at Goodison Park as he struggled to make his presence felt in the Merseyside derby.

It has to be said it would be unfair to pin all the blame on our potentially record-breaking signing, however, given that both Mo Salah and Luis Diaz were struggling to connect the front-three – the former of which being often accused of playing too wide.

That being said, a shift to a 4-2-3-1, featuring a double pivot of Harvey Elliott and Fabinho behind a trio of our No.27, Bobby Firmino and our No.11 could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Liverpool to get past this difficult period before the international break with flying colours.

The Reds did initially look far more in control of proceedings and far more aggressive offensively, as the former Hoffenheim hitman’s arrival appeared to inspire an improved showing from our £64m transfer.

Make no mistake: it will demand a lot from both Fabinho and our teenage midfielder, not to mention fellow Brazilian Firmino, who will likely be expected to help track back as well as support link-up play between the advanced three and lone striker Nunez.

With Liverpool looking far more reliable in the backline, thanks in no small part to Joe Gomez settling in nicely alongside Virgil van Dijk once more, it’s a risk we can (and should) afford to take in a bid to secure a maximum return of points and a strong start to our Champions League campaign before the international break kicks in.

