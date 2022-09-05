Romano confirms Liverpool already have a ‘potential future contract’ in place for the summer of 2023

Romano confirms Liverpool already have a ‘potential future contract’ in place for the summer of 2023

Liverpool have already made plans to potentially expand their midfield department in the next summer window, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed online.

The Italian journalist released a tweet online sharing that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit has laid down and agreed the framework of personal terms with Arthur Melo should the club choose to take advantage of option-to-buy clause inserted in his loan move away from Juventus.

The Merseysiders could agree a £32.3m permanent move for the 26-year-old – split into two years (the option has been provided within an official document from I Bianconeri – as can be observed from @TheAnfieldTalk’s tweet) – should the playmaker’s performances prove sufficiently exceptional.

With Jude Bellingham set to be our priority target for the summer of 2023 – and considered likely to attract a sum potentially as seismic as £100m – the option to delay full payment for Arthur could prove significant.

Lacking a clear alternative for Thiago Alcantara’s qualities, the former Blaugrana man arrives not quite as a direct backup for the Spaniard, though he’s certainly far from being a million miles away from supplying a severely depleted midfield with some technical flair.

A strong defensive outing in the Merseyside derby warded away initial concerns over our backline at the start of the campaign, though question marks do still persist over a midfield that continues to deliver mostly lacklustre performances (barring Harvey Elliott).

Perhaps Arthur could be the option we’ve been desperately craving amid our No.6’s ongoing injury-enforced absence.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!

