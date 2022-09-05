(Video) Fabrizio Romano confirms LFC will go ‘for really important midfielder’ & are ‘dreaming’ of 2023 target

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the gameplan remains somewhat unchanged at Liverpool with the Reds still ‘dreaming’ of a successful move for Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham, as the Italian reported on his YouTube channel.

The Merseysiders put out the feelers in the summer window just gone but were given a firm ‘no’ by the Bundesliga outfit, which had already suffered the loss of Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Having failed to bring in both Aurelien Tchouameni and the England international – not to mention with the contracts of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all set to expire next year – it remains imperative that we bring in some serious quality at the next available opportunity.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel: