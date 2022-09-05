Fabrizio Romano says LFC considered Champions League-winning midfielder who now plays for Al-Arabi for summer transfer

Fabrizio Romano has shared that Liverpool missed out on one midfield option on their shortlist in Rafinha after the midfielder moved on a free to Al-Arabi, with the Reds evidently favouring a move for Arthur Melo instead.

The Italian journalist shared the update in question on his YouTube channel (as relayed by Rousing The Kop), noting that the player had been ‘dreaming’ of the prospect of joining his brother, and current Red, Thiago Alcantara at Anfield.

The Merseysiders appear to have some faith in the loan switch working out having agreed on the insertion of an option-to-buy clause in the deal taking the No.29 to the AXA training centre.

Having spent a considerable number of years with a European powerhouse in Barcelona – not to forget either his time in the French capital – it’s a shame to see a player of such quality relegated (with all due respect) to Qatari-based outfit.

It’s a regret we’ll quickly move past, of course, should our latest addition to the club’s growing Brazilian contingent prove his detractors wrong and shine under Jurgen Klopp.

Certainly, fans shouldn’t be quick to assume Massimiliano Allegri’s lack of a stamp of approval is a worrying sign for the 26-year-old’s prospects on Merseyside.

We’ve lost out on one Barcelona product but perhaps another in Arthur could prove as influential as our coaching staff hope he can be in the famous red shirt.

