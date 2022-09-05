(Video) Chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France as people force their way into the stadium once again

Posted by
(Video) Chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France as people force their way into the stadium once again

Liverpool fans know all too well about the safety issues at the Stade de France and there’s been another worrying example of this.

Ahead of a concert for Booba, a French rapper, videos captured lots of people forcing their way through the turnstiles and into the stadium.

The volume of people is deeply concerning and shows a serious security risk for those already inside, as well as a real lack of authority once again.

READ MORE: (Video) Paris-esque scenes outside Goodison Park as turnstiles are shut and many Liverpool fans miss kick-off for the derby

The events of the Champions League final were concerning for all those in attendance but it seems this is the norm for a stadium, that is supposed the be the best in France.

You can watch the video of the Stade de France via @JBubecci on Twitter:

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top