(Video) Chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France as people force their way into the stadium once again

Liverpool fans know all too well about the safety issues at the Stade de France and there’s been another worrying example of this.

Ahead of a concert for Booba, a French rapper, videos captured lots of people forcing their way through the turnstiles and into the stadium.

The volume of people is deeply concerning and shows a serious security risk for those already inside, as well as a real lack of authority once again.

The events of the Champions League final were concerning for all those in attendance but it seems this is the norm for a stadium, that is supposed the be the best in France.

You can watch the video of the Stade de France via @JBubecci on Twitter:

60 jeunes rentrent en forçant le barage de securité au concert de #Booba au #StadeDeFrance #BoobaauSDF pic.twitter.com/B0SEH9PE6w — JESSE BUBECCI (@JBubecci) September 4, 2022

