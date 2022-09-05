(Video) Graeme Souness blames Manchester United player for Mo Salah’s drop of ‘one per cent’ in recent games

Mo Salah has attracted some headlines for an apparent change in his style of playing of late and some are unhappy with his decreased number of goals being scored.

Despite Jurgen Klopp denying rumours that the Egyptian King is being asked to play in a different role this season, there has been a drop in the amount of time he’s hit the back of the net.

Graeme Souness has attributed this apparent drop in form to one Manchester United player and said: “I’m looking at Salah for Liverpool against Man United and in the first five minutes Martinez goes right through him.

“The rest of the game, Mo Salah looked for Martinez and looked for where he was. I’ve not seen the same Mo Salah since.

“I just hope, and he’s signed the big contract he wanted, but at this level if you knock off half a per cent, or one per cent, then you are not the same player.

“I hope this is not him getting semi into his armchair because he has signed a big contract.

“I’m saying that as a Liverpool supporter, hopefully to make him angry and prove me wrong”.

It’s unlikely that Lisandro Martinez is still playing on the mind of our No.11 and it’s also important to note that the 30-year-old forward did score in the game too.

It’s an interesting take on our ace marksman and let’s hope that he’s back in the goals soon, in order to silence any of these critics.

Perhaps we’ll see angry Salah very soon.

